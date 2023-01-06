Tragedy in Bagnara Calabra, in the province of Reggio Calabria. A ten-year-old girl died along the Mediterranean highway. Her little girl was in the company of her mother and her partner, all residing in Reggio Calabria. They were traveling north on Thursday evening when smoke began to billow from the car, an Audi.

At that point, as a precaution, the man decided to stop along the emergency lane. The little girl who was in the back seat opened the left-hand side door to get out, just as a Renault Clio was arriving, driven by a sixty-year-old from Oppido Mamertina.

The impact with the car was violent. The little girl hit in full was thrown tens of meters away. Death was instantaneous. Unfortunately, the prompt intervention of the 118 men was of no use. On the causes of the accident, the Palmi prosecutor has opened a file and entered the Clio driver in the register of suspects, on charges of manslaughter.