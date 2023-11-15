Aggravated sexual violence against two minors from the Gioia Tauro plain. This is the accusation made against four people, three in prison and one, currently untraceable, under house arrest by officers of the Palmi State Police.

At the same time as the execution of the 4 precautionary measures, with the help of the staff of the Reggio Calabria Flying Squad, of the detached police stations of Gioia Tauro, Villa San Giovanni, Polistena, Cittanova and Taurianova, of the Treviso, Varese and Monza Brianza Flying Squads, and with the support of the crews of the Crime Prevention Department of Siderno, Rende and Vibo Valentia, they were then 18 personal and home search decrees were carried out against 16 suspects for the same crime in conjunction with each other, of which 4 were minors. During the searches, several electronic, IT and mobile telephone devices were seized.