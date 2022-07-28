German Denis greeted the fans of the Reggina , after wearing the amaranth shirt for three years. With the arrival of the new company, the Argentine striker was not included in the technical or corporate plans. This is the moving message of the Tanque published on social media, with thanks to the amaranth people. These are the words:

“I took some time with the hope of having some news but unfortunately the news did not arrive. Now I am here to tell you these farewell words that I thought were distant. I arrived on tiptoe – continues Denis – I didn’t know and I didn’t know… but it didn’t take much to finally understand what this shirt means. I immediately felt the historical part is glorious and I have always tried to honor it as it deserves. Thanks to you Reggino who are a splendid people, I felt at home. I thank you for what you have given me from Reggio and from fans … A continuous support a unique emotion … the curve full of hearts that shouting my name … made me feel divine bun a Greek warrior … Thanks and fans of everything … I will always carry you in my heart . I want to thank all my comrades, all the collaborators who have been by my side during these years. Warehouse workers, medical staff, coaches,team managers, press and marketing guys, canteen staff and executives. Because ieu you have nto choirs … HONORED TO HAVE DEFENDED YOUR COLORS … “.