Reggina has not complied with the federal deadline of 16 February relating to the payment of personal income tax withholdings relating to the months of March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December 2022. The amaranth club, which is awaiting counterpart relating to the restructuring of the debt taken over from the previous corporate management, has formulated a request to the Court of Reggio Calabria to be able to make the payment, which is part of the debt crystallized at the time of the request for restructuring, but the refusal of the same Court has arrived. The ball passes to Covisoc and therefore to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which will have to decide whether or not to refer the club, which in any case will try to assert its reasons. Reggina, however, risks a penalty. On 16 March, however, the deadline for the payment of INPS contributions for the months of June, July, August, September, October, November and December 2022 expires.