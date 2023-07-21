Press release from the Calabrian club on the transfer of ownership to Manuele Ilari, the Roman entrepreneur who works in the cinema branch who previously wanted to buy Catania and then Messina. The note from the Calabrian club: 100% of the shares of Reggina 1914 were sold to Manuele Ilari. The agreement was signed today between Ilari and the companies headed by Felice Saladini and Angelo Ferraro, who together held all the shares in the football club.