The Roman entrepreneur takes over Saladini’s club
Press release from the Calabrian club on the transfer of ownership to Manuele Ilari, the Roman entrepreneur who works in the cinema branch who previously wanted to buy Catania and then Messina. The note from the Calabrian club: 100% of the shares of Reggina 1914 were sold to Manuele Ilari. The agreement was signed today between Ilari and the companies headed by Felice Saladini and Angelo Ferraro, who together held all the shares in the football club.
Happy Saladini he declared: “We have made the best choice for the future of the Club. We will continue to work so that Reggina is recognized for admission to the next Serie B championship, a right that we have obtained on the field and also with strict compliance with the laws of the State”.
