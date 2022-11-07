Reggio Calabria – Genoa in the field at the Granillo for the warm-up. No surprise in the opening eleven that Alexander Blessin sent out against Inzaghi’s Reggina. There will be in goal Always, preferred to Martinez not yet at his best after the shoulder problem that kept him in the pits already in the match at Ferraris against Brescia. The German coach leaves Hefti on the bench and sends to the right Sabelli. On the left is the debut from the first minute of Cyborra. Obligatory choices in midfield, with the couple Frendrup–Strootman while behind Coda in the line 3 of the 4-2-3-1 there will be Jagiello, Aramu And Gudmundsson.

Inzaghi’s Reggina is also ahead with 4-3-3. In attack in the amaranth trident together with Menez there will be Dinghy And Rivas. Ravaglia is in the door.

Reggina-Genoa, the match: updates

The official formations:

REGGINA (4-3-3): Ravaglia; Pierozzi, Camporese, Gagliolo, Giraudo; Fabbian, Majer, Hernani; Rowboat, Menez, Rivas. Available: Colombi, Aglietti, Cionek, Loiacono, Liotti, Di Chiara, Bouah, Crisetig, Obi, Cicirelli, Gori. Coach: Filippo Inzaghi

GENOA (4-2-3-1): Always; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Czyborra; Frendrup, Strootman; Jagiello, Aramu, Gudmundsson; Tail. Available: Martinez, Agostino, Hefti, Calvani, Vogliacco, Galdames, Tourè, Portanova, Yalçin, Yeboah, Puscas. Coach: Alexander Blessin