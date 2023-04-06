The Calabrians win 3-1 at Curi and return to success after 4 consecutive stops. Bad evening for the goalkeeper Gori among the hosts

Stefano Gori’s bad night helps Reggina get out of the crisis. At Curi, Inzaghi’s team wins 3-1 against Perugia and returns to victory after four consecutive stops. The negative protagonist is the goalkeeper of the Umbrians, who with two sensational mistakes frustrates Di Serio’s beautiful flicker. The Calabrians rise to seventh place and hook Pisa with 45 points, restoring order in the playoff race. After 4 points in the last two races, another stop for Castori.

question and answer — The recovery of the 29th day (not played on 11 March due to seismic risk in Umbria) puts Inzaghi’s men in front of the hosts, in full crisis with 8 knockouts in the last 9 games. After a good start, the hosts pass through Curi with Di Serio’s left foot, who folds Colombi’s hand and signs the advantage in the 24th minute. The guests react and resume the game at the end of the first half, when Stefano Gori’s bad night begins. In the 38th minute, the Perugia goalkeeper misreads Hernani’s free-kick from 30 meters and misses an intervention: the mocking rebound pushes the ball into the net to make it 1-1 and for the midfielder it is the sixth goal in the league. See also Sebastián Córdova makes a great request to the Tigers to change the course of his career

comeback — At the start of the second half, Gori’s second big mistake. Di Chiara’s free kick, seemingly harmless, is blocked by the goalkeeper but ends up in the net for one step too many in retreat (48′). The Var confirms the goal and Reggina completes the comeback. Castori takes the turn and removes Gori, dazed by the two negative episodes, sending the second Furlan onto the field. The landlords suffer the blow, the answers don’t even come with the swirl of changes. Around the hour of the game, the Calabrians go one step away from the trio with Rivas, who hits the crossbar with a blow from the edge of the area. It’s a matter of time for the 3-1: in the 82nd minute, the usual Canotto snaps on Hernani’s deep through ball, jumps Furlan and ends the game. The 7 minutes of added time don’t change the result: Inzaghi breathes again, Perugia remains fourth last at an altitude of 34. See also Pozzovivo-Israel, it's done. Race against time to make the Tirreno-Adriatico

April 5th – 10.22pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Reggina #emerges #crisis #Pippo #Inzaghi #smiles #trio #Perugia