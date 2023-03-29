As expected, Reggina’s referral has arrived for failure to meet the February 16 deadline for the payment of Irpef withholding taxes for November and December 2022. It was the club itself who gave the news in a statement in which it expressed confidence it could “demonstrate the “absolute correctness of the path already undertaken before the FIGC National Federal Court. We continue – concludes the amaranth club – to operate in compliance with the rules to guarantee the solidity of the company and the transparency of sport”.

The facts

—

With the advent of management by the entrepreneur Felice Saladini, Reggina had agreed with the Court of Reggio Calabria, bankruptcy section, a plan to restructure past debts. Debts that the new owners had decided to face and take on to give continuity to the company and close all links with the past. However, the problem arose for the payment of personal income tax withholdings: the Court denied the club the possibility of proceeding with the related payments because they were deemed non-functional with the restructuring plan, admitting only the payment of salaries.