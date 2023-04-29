Reggina has to play on two fronts, between the field and the courts. The club announced that “yesterday the debt restructuring plan was presented to the Court of Reggio Calabria, respecting the deadline announced by Felice Saladini and the president Marcello Cardona”. The club presented a series of guarantees to try to repay the debts accumulated by the previous management.

times and puzzles

—

The club is sure that it has complied with the rules and announces that “an appeal will be made in every venue”. “We have always said that we will respect all commitments, and we will continue to do so with transparency and legality”. But the final word on the story seems anything but written.