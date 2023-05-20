Castori’s team wins but it’s not enough, thanks to Brescia’s draw at the Barbera. Inzaghi flies to the play-offs for promotion in extremis and condemns the rosanero
No more calculations, the championship is over and the playoff and playout verdicts have arrived. Parma made no mistake against Venice, winning 2-1 and moving up to fourth place with 60 points: Pecchia’s team thus flew to the semifinals together with third-placed Bari. Cagliari beats Cosenza 1-0, goes to 60 but is behind the Gialloblù for the direct clashes: Ranieri’s team has to settle for fifth place which is worth access to the preliminary round. Sudtirol loses against Modena and finishes sixth. Reggina overcomes Ascoli 1-0 in extremis and takes the seventh position. Despite the defeat, Venezia are eighth ahead of Palermo (both at 49) because they have the advantage in direct matches. The rosanero draw 2-2 with Brescia, a result that is not enough to still hope in Serie A. Gastaldello’s men conquer the playouts with the draw, together with Cosenza. The daring 3-2 against Benevento is not enough for Perugia: the Umbrian club is relegated to Serie C.
(Full service coming soon)
May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 22:46)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Reggina #Venice #playoffs #Palermo #Perugia #Serie #Serie #verdicts
Leave a Reply