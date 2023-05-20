No more calculations, the championship is over and the playoff and playout verdicts have arrived. Parma made no mistake against Venice, winning 2-1 and moving up to fourth place with 60 points: Pecchia’s team thus flew to the semifinals together with third-placed Bari. Cagliari beats Cosenza 1-0, goes to 60 but is behind the Gialloblù for the direct clashes: Ranieri’s team has to settle for fifth place which is worth access to the preliminary round. Sudtirol loses against Modena and finishes sixth. Reggina overcomes Ascoli 1-0 in extremis and takes the seventh position. Despite the defeat, Venezia are eighth ahead of Palermo (both at 49) because they have the advantage in direct matches. The rosanero draw 2-2 with Brescia, a result that is not enough to still hope in Serie A. Gastaldello’s men conquer the playouts with the draw, together with Cosenza. The daring 3-2 against Benevento is not enough for Perugia: the Umbrian club is relegated to Serie C.