The anti Frosinone are two this time. Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina trims two goals against Genoa (2-1), hooks Blessin to 22 points and becomes the second force in Serie B together with the rossoblùs. Fabio Grosso, world champion together with Pippo in 2006, is there in front of +5, fresh from the victory against Perugia.

EMOTIONS

Luigi Canotto opens the games after a quarter of an hour and closes the accounts with destiny: raised in the amaranth youth dreaming of scoring at the Granillo, he realizes his dream 13 years after his farewell. All after touring Italy far and wide. The second goal of the season is a low shot right under the South. The former Juve Stabia does everything by himself: he hooks a high ball, tows it and kicks hard, bringing Inzaghi the lead. The 1-0, however, lasts only about twenty minutes: in the 33rd minute Aramu anticipates Pierozzi with a header and scores the first goal of the season on an assist from Sabelli, good at catching the former Venice playmaker with his left foot. It’s not over though, because a couple of minutes later Maresca whistles the first of the two penalties of the match: Rivas jumps two men in speed and Bani tugs him. After a Var consultation, the referee validates the penalty, but Menez lets himself be hypnotized by Semper, saved in the eighth penalty in his career. The right is central, the Croatian does not move and keeps Genoa afloat.