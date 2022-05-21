Many know that today Nintendo has its favorite franchises, among them are The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon and of course, Mario; however, some fans want the return of sagas like the acclaimed F Zero. From a mini game in nintendo land nothing new has been had from the saga, but it could return due to a clue it left Reggie Fils-Aime.

In a recent interview that the former president of the Kyoto company had in its American division, he mentions that the series has not returned precisely due to the lack of innovative ideas that justify its return. That has made the executive think that he is still being targeted, but in a secondary plane while they come up with something new.

Here are his statements in the interview:

Why was F-Zero abandoned? The insight I would share is that, at least during my tenure, the developers at Nintendo were always experimenting with different styles of gameplay, always thinking about where a unique experience could be reapplied, either to an existing franchise or perhaps creating a new one. new. My guess is that somewhere in the development centers of Kyoto, some creator is toying with an idea that could be applied to F-Zero. There is never a situation, at least in my experience, where the company makes a conscious decision not to continue supporting the XYZ franchise. Historically, it just hasn’t worked that way, at least not when I was there.

On previous occasions, the same creators who worked on the game of Game Cube, F Zero GXThey said they were interested in bringing the franchise back. But for now, all is uncertainty.

