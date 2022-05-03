Wii Sports is one of the most important Nintendo games. This title sold over 82.9 million copies, and it’s all because this experience was included with every Wii in the West. However, this was quite a controversial decision, one Reggie Fils-Aimé fought hard foreven causing Shigeru Miyamoto’s displeasure.

In one of the most striking points of his book, Disrupting The Game: From The Bronx To The Top Of NintendoReggie talks about a series of meetings he had with Satoru Iwata and Shigeru Miyamoto, where he proposed that Wii Sports was included with every Wii. Nevertheless, this idea was rejected at first instancesuggesting that Wii Playa collection of minigames, was the original Wiimote demo.

Rather than accept this, Reggie reaffirmed his commitment to integrating Wii Sports with each console, and also suggested that the Wii Play be sold with a Wiimote included. This caused Miyamoto’s discontent., who told the director of Nintendo of America at the time that they “don’t give away their software.” This is what Reggie mentions in his book:

“So now Mike [Fukuda] and I were trying to come to an agreement for two different packages, and the best game designer in the world was not happy. Gone was the omnipresent smile and mischievous squint in Miyamoto’s eyes. ‘None of you understand the challenges of building software that people love to play. This is something we constantly strive for. We don’t give away our software,’ Mr. Miyamoto said.

Although their first meeting ended in disappointment, subsequent meetings managed to convince Iwata and Miyamoto to include Wii Sports with each of the Wiiat least in America and Europe, since in Japan this title was sold separately.

In related topics, you can check our review of Nintendo Switch Sports here. Similarly, clues have been found that point to more content for this title.

Editor’s Note:

This is quite an interesting story. Although we usually associate Miyamoto as a very passive person, both Reggie’s book and various reports indicate that the developer is quite serious when it comes to game development. Fortunately, the story ended in favor of the NoA manager.

Via: nintendo life