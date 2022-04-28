There blockchain technology is a very controversial topic in the world of video games due to their questionable safety and reliability. While we may find some companies interested in integrating this type of technology into their titles, there are others who openly reject it.

Regarding this same topic, Reggie Fils-Aiméthe charismatic former president of Nintendo of America, commented during his speech at the SXSW festival that he has some interest in blockchain and play to earn.

“I believe in blockchain technology, I consider it a very interesting technology. I also believe in the concept of ‘play to own’ within video games, and I say this as a gamer who may have invested 50 hours, 100 hours or 300 hours of gameplay. And when I’m ready to move on to something else, wouldn’t it be great to monetize what I’ve built? I bet I’d have some buyers here today if I wanted to sell my Animal Crossing island from the latest Nintendo Switch release. The Blockchain technology embedded in the code would allow me to do that“, he added.

Reggie stressed, however, the importance of using blockchain technology in a thoughtful and consumer-friendly way to avoid bad practices. I must emphasize that all of this must ‘make sense for the player’ “, he concluded. Also in the interview Fils-Aimé also spoke of the late Satoru Iwata.

