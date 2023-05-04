Maybe Reggie Fils-Aime no longer work in Nintendo, but will always be part of the company. He also still has many connections to those who work in Nintendoand it seems that he is not afraid to use them.

As you already know, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been leaked online. Unfortunately, this has led thousands of people to download pirated copies. Some even dared to stream or share their exploits on Twitterand one of them in particular was pointed out by reggie.

The user of Twitter Humanandagamer shared a screenshot playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom along with a ‘lol’ message. While they did not share this tweet directly with reggiethe man caught the conversation in Twitter and acted accordingly.

In the above tweet, you can see that reggie shared Humanandagamer’s tweet along with a quote from the movie Taken:

“I do not know what you want. What I have is a particular set of skills, skills I’ve acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare to people like you.”

reggie was informing the user of Twitter that they were aware of his hacking activity, and that he could certainly contact someone from Nintendo to inform you about the situation. That is the reason why the above tweet includes a screenshot instead of Humanandagamer’s actual tweet, since that person has deleted their account from Twitter since then.

reggie It certainly stopped one person from promoting piracy, and we can only hope it makes them think twice about doing it again in the future. Along with that, we hope that other would-be hackers will change their minds after seeing this interaction.

