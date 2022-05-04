The former president of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé she just released her new book and there is a lot of information coming out about her time at the company. Among these anecdotes, an interesting story concerns the legendary Game Boy Micro.

In 2005, the Game Boy Micro was one of Nintendo’s weird portable versions that offered a tiny Game Boy Advance for a price of $ 99.99. The launch didn’t go particularly well, however, according to Nintendo itself.

In the book Fils-Aimé stated: “From my point of view, the Game Boy Micro concept didn’t get off to a good start. The hardware was exceptionally small, not only were the control buttons difficult to manipulate, but the screen was also tiny. This ran counter to current consumer electronics trends of enlarging screens. But the development of this hardware continued and we were forced to launch the system“.

However, the former president of Nintendo of America learned from mistakes: “The lesson was that corporate leadership needed constant communication about our priorities. As president, my solution was to set up weekly management team meetings to review key priorities and our progress“.

Source: VGC