Recently, the book of the life and work of Reggie Fils-Aimea great businessman who stood out in the video game industry, but who became known mainly for being the president of Nintendo in the division of America. Interesting data have been disclosed in his writing, one being the certain displeasure he had with the GameboyMicro.

The former president commented that the idea seemed a bit wasted, being a completely small hardware, with buttons that were difficult to operate and a tiny screen that, according to him, was not well distinguished. Comment that could have the logic of him, since the standard hand of people usually grows quite a lot in the adult stage.

Here is the excerpt from the book that indicates that opinion:

From my perspective, the Game Boy Micro concept didn’t make much sense. The hardware was small. Not only were the control buttons difficult for any reasonably sized adult to manipulate, but the screen was also small. This went against current trends in electronics to make larger screens. But development had continued and we were forced to release the system. We should have talked about this a long time ago, I told Don James and Mike Fukuda. We should all have agreed that this product would be a distraction to our market. Working together we could have had a different result. My point was not to reprimand them, at that time we were partners. It was to identify that we were operating in silos and this made us ineffective in managing projects from Japan. The lesson: Company leadership needed constant communication about our priorities. As president, my solution was to institute weekly executive team meetings to review key priorities and our progress with them.

It is worth commenting that the GameboyMicro was not a sales surplus for the company, not because users will not like it, but because by that time the nintendo ds was already on the market. That makes one question whether it was really necessary to remove it. So now the question arises as to whether there were losses from the console.

Via: GoNintendo