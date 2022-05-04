A curious fact when Reggie Fils-Aime he was recruited to be president of Nintendo in Americais that the businessman requested to have a direct conversation with the Japanese CEO of that time, Satoru Iwata. Somewhat strange request, but to which he finally agreed, this led him to have a video conference with the head of the company.

When the call went through, Reggie expected Mr. Iwata to be accompanied by a translator. But it didn’t happen, as the interview included only Iwata himself. Who then asked him what he would like to be called, getting the answer simply “Reggie”.

After discussing the company’s progress Reggie accepted the job, which brought him to Kyoto for a meeting with Iwata, along with Shigeru Miyamoto. It was then that Reggie first saw a prototype of nintendo dsan innovation Iwata was hinting at during their earlier conversation.

During his visit, Iwata invited him to dinner something that did not happen with the high command of Nintendo, although they chose to continue working while they ate. After Iwata and Reggie went to a dinner where they shared childhood stories, they learned about each other’s passions. This prompted Iwata to comment that he and Reggie were quite similar, as they were both outsiders who made their way into the company.

That was how time passed and they became closer. And so it was that the day of the announcement of the cancer that hit Mr. Iwata arrived, taking the world by surprise, and especially Reggie. For that reason, he insisted on going to visit him. Requests that the CEO rejected, because they are “uncommon norms in labor relations.” Nevertheless, Reggie wrote the following to him:

With all due respect, Mr. Iwata, I want to visit you not as president of Nintendo of America, but as a friend.

Perhaps that statement was what finally changed Iwata’s mind, allowing the businessman to visit the hospital. This even led to other employees going to check on the executive. Shortly after, Iwata received a clean bill of health and resumed most of his normal job duties.

After his recovery, Iwata asked Reggie to visit the Kyoto facility to discuss a private matter, which he thought would be to discuss the recent foray into mobile markets. However, he only went to tell her that the cancer had returned, this time not to leave. The subsequent story we all know.

Here the words that Reggie left him to Satoru Iwata in his book Disrupting The Game:

The friendship that Mr. Iwata and I had was deep. Mr. Iwata wasn’t just my boss. He wasn’t just someone who valued me for my business acumen. He was a friend, and that friendship made a difference, not only in my success at Nintendo, but also in my life.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, these types of stories are moving, since many of us grew up seeing these entrepreneurs as the friendly face of Nintendo towards us, the consumers. For the same reason, reading Reggie’s words will make more than one very nostalgic.

Via: nintendo