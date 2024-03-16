Reggio Emilia – Reggiana – Spezia is not It was never a trivial match. And it never will be. The football rivalry between the two cities, divided by just over one hundred kilometers of motorway and the Cisa pass, is strong. It nestles over time and has reinvigorated this year, with the teams of Luca D'Angelo and Alessandro Nesta embroiled in the fight to avoid relegation to Serie C. The one at the Mapei Stadium, in fact, will be a direct clash. On one side there is the Regia, hosts and with 36 points. On the other the eaglets, hunting for a sharp far from home and having just risen to 30.

The official lineups

The delicacy of the meeting does not allow for error. The stakes are high. Therefore, every slightest error, even a tactical one, could weigh on the fate of the season finale. D'Angelo, who seems to have found his feet in recent weeks, doesn't change. He goes forward with the 3-4-2-1. On the outside there is no Reca, who on the eve of the game was given as the starter, but Elia. On the other side Cassata. In the back three, responsible for protecting Zoet's goal, we find Mateju, Hristov and captain Nikolaou. Salvatore Esposito and Nagy act as a dam in the middle of the field, while Verde and Jagiello have the task of triggering Diego Falcinelli's plays. Once again the former Modena player acts as the lone striker, relegating the excellent Francesco Pio Esposito seen in recent weeks and called up to the Under 21 national team to the bench.

Nesta, on the other hand, responds with a similar line-up. Satalino is in goal. Marcandalli, Sampirisi and Rozzio are the defenders. Bianco and Kabashi move in the middle of the field, with Pieragnolo and Fiamozzi on the outside. Finally, Girma and Portanova have the attacking midfield as their area of ​​expertise, ready to fire up the lone striker Gondo.