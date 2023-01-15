Reggiana has found its extra man in Elvis Kabashi at the start of 2023: the Albanian, already decisive in last week’s 4-0 win against Siena, signs the brace that allows Aimo Diana’s team (still in the stands for disqualification) to win in Montevarchi and consolidate the first position in the standings. The only drawback of the day was Gennari’s goal which ended goalkeeper Venturi’s unbeaten run. Cesena, however, keeps pace and stays within 5: Adamo’s free-kick is enough for the Bianconeri to pass to Sassari on Torres, their second narrow success after the one in the derby against Rimini seven days ago. Yet another defeat for Piero Braglia’s Gubbio, whose return to Alessandria as an ex is bitter: the grays surprise the Umbrians at the start of the match with the goal of the newcomer Lamesta, equal to Bulevardi who collects Liverani’s rejected penalty missed by Vazquez, but in the final the diagonal from Martignago let Alessandria breathe with three very precious points in terms of salvation. The positive series of Ancona continues, which passes in Fiorenzuola’s house with the flicker of Moretti. After the beating of the Città del Tricolore, Siena got up and ruled Imolese 1-0 with Alberto Paloschi’s seventh league goal (header on a cue from Disanto). External blow from San Donato Tavarnelle, which sees the light by virtue of the three victories in the last four games: To fall under the blows of Buzzegoli’s formation is Carrarese who deludes themselves with Capello but is then overturned by Russo, Galligani and Siniega. Derby between Pontedera and Lucchese with few emotions, with the Rossoneri coach Maraia addressing his past (ten years on the granata bench, of which the last five as head coach). Second victory in 2023 for Vis Pesaro, which wins the salvation clash with Olbia thanks to Di Paola and the former Vibonese Ngom (the goal of the Sardinians by Ragatzu who only shortened in the final). The challenge from Marche Fermana-Recanatese without goals.

GROUP C

—

The march of the leaders Catanzaro does not stop even in Latina which, waiting for the postponement on Monday between Crotone and Pescara (second against third), flies to +9. Decisive, in the half hour of the first half, Tommaso Biasci with goal number 11 in the championship. He therefore absolutely cannot make a mistake in postponing Franco Lerda’s team for tomorrow, just as Pescara could not afford any more missteps. To undermine the third place of the biancazzurri there is in fact the surprising Cerignola who, with a deadly one-two signed by Malcore and Tascone in just 7 ‘against Fidelis Andria, takes fourth place by virtue of the three victories in the last four games ( party for the more than three thousand spectators of the Monterisi). The Apulians take advantage of Juve Stabia’s internal slip against Monterosi, who thus pull themselves out of the playout area: the ex Della Pietra and Carlini, as well as Piroli, overturn the advantage of the hosts signed by Bentivegna. At 1-1, the penalty that the Venezuelan Santos let himself be saved by Forte (new signing in goal for Menichini’s team, coming from Avellino) was decisive. Picerno remains in the playoff zone, caught up by Giugliano (1-1): Lucani ahead with the first goal among the pros of the young striker Santarcangelo (born in 2003, ex Casarano in D), equal to the Gialloblù captain Ciro Poziello. Another small step forward also for Avellino, who scored the eighth consecutive useful result by drawing with Monopoli in a hard-fought match (Rastelli’s team hit two woodwinds with Russo and Gambale). Taranto-Turris also ends without a goal, with one expelled on each side. Potenza makes a big leap in the playoff area, overtaking Gelbison (without victories since 13 November and now in the playout area) dragged by Caturano’s brace: the Pianura striker’s first goal from outside the area was magical, doubling in the half hour of the defender Girasole in the third center of the season, in the second half De Sena shortens but still Caturano closes the games on the counterattack. At the end Raciti’s Messina coup that leaves the bottom place: 3-1 in the direct clash with Viterbo, the great goal of the newcomer Kragl stands out and puts Pesoli’s bench at risk.