Genoa – Tomorrow at the Mapei Stadium is the Serie B match between the team that draws the most at home, namely Reggiana, and the one that draws the least overall, that is Sampdoria. Two completely different paths followed by the teams coached by Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Nesta, which after sixteen days however led them to be separated by only two points in the standings, 19 to 17 in favor of the Blucerchiati. Which in reality would also be 4, but the penalty is unfortunately a real sanction that must be metabolised. And in this history of draws, a term which has also become part of Treccani, in the end in the era of three points it is victories that count, and Samp overall has scored twice as many as Reggiana, 6 to 3. And they do the difference.

Pirlo and Nesta are part of the group of 10 “surviving” coaches of the championship, out of 20, on the bench that is from the first day, but in recent months they have had to overcome difficulties and deal with criticism, also for too many or few draws. A couple more “X”s at home would have been very useful for the Sampdoria coach, who instead has never drawn at Ferraris, the only team in B. While exchanging four draws for two victories would have benefited Nesta's ranking, which for these 6 draws at home in 8 games (plus a victory against Venezia and a defeat against Palermo) caused some complaints. And the last four, among other things, all ended with the same result, 1-1: against Bari, Lecco, Ascoli and the last against Brescia, where in numerical inferiority due to Girma's red card, Reggiana were caught up in injury time on penalty. With controversy. The climate around the referees in Reggio is incandescent. It will be up to Fourneau to stay cool.

The 1-1 is the result that also returns in Sampdoria's path, which always ended its 3 draws away from home with this result: Cremona, Parma and Ascoli. At the Zini and at the Tardini they were probably the two best performances of Pirlo's team beforeCosenzaconsidered the turning point match. At Del Duca, on the other hand, Pirlo was really playing for a piece of the bench, in the club an internal current was already pushing Sassarini the Primavera coach in his place, and that anomalous and disoriented 3-5-2 took the field with the imperative objective, achieved , not to lose.

But that's right the history of Reggiana-Sampdoria to be characterized by draws. And in particular give 1-1s. This is how 4 of the five previous championship games ended. The first, in Serie B on 25 September 1966, Salvi's Dorian advantage and Fogar's equal; the second, in Serie B on 9 May 1982, Matteoli on a penalty for the home team and then a goal by Vullo, a precious point for the team of Renzo Ulivieri and Paolo Mantovani, in the midst of a memorable promotion ride; the third, in Serie A, on 24 April 1994, Amoruso and Massimiliano Esposito; the last one still in Serie A, but in the new Giglio stadium which had replaced the historic Mirabelli a few months ago, on 27 October 1996, Mancini and Tovalieri scored. The exception to the 1-1 run was the 2-0 on 11 September 1994, goals from Mancini and Lombardo in the last 5'.

Yesterday Pirlo in tactical exercises at Mugnaini found Yepes again, who has recovered from his fever, Benedetti is also in the group. Pedrola (still in Spain undergoing treatment), Borini, Barreca, Vieira and Ferrari are unavailable. With Depaoli, the team that beat Lecco can be revived for Stojanovic.

In Reggio over a thousand fans. With a statement, Samp underlined its disappointment «regarding the decision of the National Observatory on Sports Events which allows sales for the guest sector of the Mapei Stadium only to residents of Liguria and for the other sectors only to residents of Reggio Emilia and province”. And again: «The club hopes that in the future measures will be taken that will have less impact on the presence of Doria's supporters in away games who, to date, have always shown civility by filling the away sectors with warmth and enthusiasm». The company did everything possible and even more, communicating in advance with the Police Headquarters and the Observatory, to obtain a completely free trip, without receiving full collaboration. And so the restrictions stopped the trip of the Southern Groups.