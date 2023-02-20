In the big match at Manuzzi, in front of almost 18,000 spectators – including the new president of Lega Pro, Matteo Marani – Reggiana lands an external shot of significant importance with a view to direct promotion.

Aimo Diana’s team beat Cesena 2-1 and thus pushes them back to 7 points behind, consolidating their leadership ten days from the end. The balance breaks five minutes before the break: Kabashi, from the right, has the opportunity to calibrate a precise left-footed cross which triggers Nardi’s header (third goal of the season).

RECOVERY

Driven by the Curva Mare – which dedicated a banner to Marco Pantani – Cesena tried to react in the second half: the main occasion was Prestia’s header blocked on the ground by Venturi. However, Reggiana ended it on the counterattack, starting from a disadvantageous corner, with a sprint from Portuguese Varela who made it 2-0 6′ from the 90th minute. The goal with which Cesena shortens comes too late, in full recovery, thanks to Mustacchio. It ends with the party of 2,500 Reggio fans, at the end of a night that smacks of pushing the championship.