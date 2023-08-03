Reggio Emilia – “Manolo Portanova for us he is a footballer like the others”. Reggiana, a club that plays in the Serie B football championship, breaks the silence on the athlete sentenced in the first instance to 6 years, in abbreviated form, for group sexual violence. After the sentence del Coni who gave the go-ahead two days ago, Portanova was officially registered by the Reggio Emilia club.

“We deposited the signed contract after waiting in agreement with Genoa (owner of the card, ed) for the verdict of the sports justice. It is a structured contract that protects us from aspects related to the affair”, said the sports director of Reggiana, Roberto Goretti.

The sports director then read a press release from the club: “Ac Reggiana does not intend at this stage to enter into the merits of the footballer’s legal case, in compliance with all the parties to the proceedings, believing that this important and onerous task should be the exclusive responsibility of the competent bodies”. However, Goretti did not fail to give his opinion: “For me Portanova is neither a saint nor a criminal, I have no elements to say it. For us now he is a footballer like everyone else, he has to take care of his situation. We are neither social workers nor executioners, we deal with football in compliance with the rules. When the judges have expressed themselves definitively, my thoughts and those of Reggiana will be those of the judges”.

Finally, he responds to the many controversies that the decision to hire Portanova has aroused: “We as a society respect everyone: newspapers and TV that do their research, opinions, interviews, as well as politicians of the right and left, but also the demonstrators who are many or few. But I believe it is everyone must respect the property of Reggianamade up of respectable and educated entrepreneurs such as the president Carmelo Salerno and the vice president Giuseppe Fico, and by a giant like our patron Romano Amadei, a person of incredible moral depth”.