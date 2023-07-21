The controversy continues in Reggio Emilia after the signing of Manolo Gabbiadini. The midfielder, who arrived on loan from Genoa, was in fact sentenced in the first instance, with abbreviated procedure, to six years for gang sexual assault. While the Reggiana fans sided with him in the name of guaranteeism (“Until the third degree no one is convicted”), several in the city said they were very opposed. At the forefront is the “Non una di meno” association, which has always been close to women victims of violence, which has organized a sit-in with a very clear title for this evening at 20.30 in Piazza Prampolini, in front of the town hall: “We don’t want rapists in the field”.

“furious”

—

On the Facebook page of the law association: “We invite the community to participate against the umpteenth offense to the victims of patriarchal violence that has stained our city. A horrible story in which the Reggiana management has become the protagonist because it is the team’s economic and prestige interests that are worth more than anything else. It is decided to protect a man accused and convicted of rape in the first degree, to turn a blind eye, so to speak, to belittle what happened because for some ‘politics shouldn’t enter into certain things’ least of all in sport’… We are furious and indignant, we will take our anger and our vibrant protest to the streets”.