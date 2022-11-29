In group B, the leaders pass on a penalty in Macerata. Sixth victory in the last seven races for Canzi’s boys

The midweek round, spread over three days, opens with Tuesday dedicated to group B. In the afternoon program, Entella’s defeat on the Pontedera field stands out: Mannucci’s 2-1 is worth the sixth victory in the last seven league games for Canzi’s team – whose arrival on the bench brought excellent results – and likewise put an end to the positive streak of Gaston Ramirez and his companions, who hadn’t lost for two months. Zamparo replies in the first half with a nice header in Catanese, but – after the new advantage of the hosts, signed by Benedetti – the top scorer of last season misses the equalizer penalty by stamping it on the crossbar. In Tuscany, Carrarese also smiles and climbs to the top of the standings, overtaking Ancona (2-0) breaking the balance in the second half first with Energe on an assist from Capello, then with Pelagatti triggered by Cicconi (in chasing him, Spagnoli is injured and is replaced). Fiorenzuola’s outside strike in Sassari: Mastroianni punished a good Torres (1-0), who came off the bench in the second half, with a splendid header. In the advance played at lunchtime, one point each between Alessandria and Olbia (1-1): Grays ahead with the first goal among the professionals of the Italian-Moroccan Gazoul (head from Sini’s corner), equal to Ragatzu from diskette. See also The remodeling of the Azteca Stadium could take up to two years

Evening matches — At the end of a more complicated evening than expected, Reggiana defend the top by passing to Macerata (1-0) against Recanatese: in the final the penalty converted by Jacopo Pellegrini decides, granted for a foul by Marafini (expelled for a clear goal chance) on Varela. Before the decisive episode, a great opportunity for each side: Recanatese post with the ex Sbaffo, response from Guiebre who forced Marafini to make a great save on the line. The second consecutive success allows Aimo Diana’s team to keep Gubbio behind them, overwhelming in Pesaro with a clear 4-0: Morelli, Vazquez, Mbakogu (on an assist from the Argentine) and Spina scored.

Cesena slips, to the second defeat in the last three games: at Porta Elisa, Lucchese celebrates (1-0) thanks to the ex Domenico Franco who finds a paw from a corner kick (in the first half, Lucchese twice close to advantage with Bianchimano who also hits a post). Rimini, on the other hand, climbs into the playoff area, dragged by the hat-trick of Santini – best scorer of the group with 12 goals – to overcome Imolese (3-1), for whom Zagnoni’s first goal among the professionals on the evening of the match is not enough. debut on the bench of the new coach Giuseppe Anastasi. The success of Fermana (3-2) in Siena was spectacular: the guests first two goals ahead with a great right foot from outside Giandonato and with Spedalieri, then joined by a one-two from Belloni and Frediani, but the final overtaking in the 90th minute bears the signature of Graziano who came off the bench just five minutes earlier. See also Covid, postponed the day of 9 January. He recovers on February 2nd

At the back, San Donato Tavarnelle reaches Olbia thanks to the precious three points won against Montevarchi (3-1 at Brilli Peri, Montevarchi’s own stadium which hosts the home matches of both clubs): Jallow – second consecutive goal – replies to the initial advantage of Ubaldi but then Buzzegoli’s team takes off with Russo and Noccioli.

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 23:22)

