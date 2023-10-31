Reggaeton Lima Festival It is the concert that many fans of the urban genre are waiting for to celebrate Halloween with their favorite artists. Well-known singers like Ivy Queen, Tito the Babino and Zion and Lennox They promise to make the San Marcos stadium vibrate with their well-known songs, therefore, it is necessary to know all the details of the event to avoid bad times.

When is the Reggaetón Lima Festival Halloween 2023 edition?

Reggaeton Lima Festival this will be carried out Tuesday October 31 from 2.00 pm when the doors of the San Marcos stadium will open.

Artists invited to the concert for Halloween. Photo: Teleticket

Where will the Reggaetón concert be in Lima this October 31?

He Reggaeton Lima Festival Halloween edition will take place in the stadium Saint Mark.

Are there still tickets available for the Reggaetón Lima Festival concert?

Yes. The page Teleticket He still has tickets for the concert. Thanks to Cyber ​​Halloween, it is possible to purchase tickets from 250 soles until TODAY October 30 or while supplies last.

How and where to buy tickets for the Reggaetón Lima Festival on sale?

Artists of the Reggaetón Lima Festival. Photo: Instagram

The tickets for the Reggaeton Lima Festival Halloween edition are for sale in Teleticket. To do this, you must go to one of their modules or buy them virtually through their official website.

What artists will be there this October 31?

Great figures of salsa and reggaeton will perform this 31 October in San Marcos. Los 4 de Cuba, Charanga Habanera, Baby Ranks, RKM & Ken Y, Cosculluela, Maldy, Lenny Tavarez, Ivy Queen, Tito el Bambino, De la Ghetto, Nicky Jam, Zion and Lennox They will make thousands of fans dance this Halloween.