Dhe first female conductor for the new girls’ choir of the Regensburger Domspatzen has been found: Elena Szuczies from Düsseldorf will take over the post on September 1st. As a spokesman announced on Tuesday, the 28-year-old church musician recently signed her employment contract. It was said that she had prevailed among a dozen applicants.

Domkapellmeister Christian Heiss praised the “high musical quality” of the new conductor and her “great joy in the almost historic task of building up the new girls’ choir at the Regensburg Cathedral Orchestra”. In addition, Szuczies has already gained professional experience – as a musical assistant in the girls’ choir at Cologne Cathedral.

Szuczies studied Catholic church music at the University of Music and Dance in Cologne and is said to be about to complete a master’s degree in choral conducting at the Robert Schumann University in Düsseldorf.

“Founding a girls’ choir under the umbrella of the world-famous Domspatzen is an appealing challenge for me,” said Szuczies. The young singers should receive support at the highest level.

For the first time in the more than thousand-year history of the Regensburger Domspatzen, girls will also be able to attend the Gymnasium from the 2022/23 school year. The boarding school should also be open to future students. Originally it was said that this would not be possible for the time being for structural reasons. However, there should not be a joint choir with the famous boys’ choir, but a new girls’ choir.