Regeni trial, the investigating judge accepts the request of the prosecutor: “The Constitutional Court will decide”

The constitutional court will decide the fate of the trial on the murder of Giulio Regeni. The judge of the preliminary hearing today accepted the request of the Rome prosecutor’s office, arranging for the documents relating to the proceeding to be sent to the Consulta.

The prosecutors had asked for the intervention of the court to evaluate whether it will be possible to proceed even in the absence of the defendants. An impasse due to the lack of cooperation from Cairo, which never notified the acts to the four Egyptian intelligence officials accused of having kidnapped, tortured and killed Regeni in early 2016.

The request concerns the constitutional legitimacy of the law which prevents trials from being held if there is no certainty that the defendants know they are involved. According to the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and the deputy Sergio Colaiocco, the provision, contained in article 420 bis of the code of criminal procedure, would violate seven articles of the constitution and is also contrary to various international treaties and United Nations resolutions, such as the Universal Declaration of human rights. A favorable opinion from the court would allow the trial to get underway, more than seven years after the death of the Friulian researcher.

“There is one more hope, let’s hope that this is the definitive time and that it will be sanctioned that this process can and must be done. Since we always say that Giulio ‘does things’, we hope that Giulio can also intervene in a legislative reform that allows crimes of this gravity not to be left unpunished when states do not cooperate”, commented Alessandra Ballerini, lawyer for Giulio’s parents Regeni. “It’s not a family story but it’s a story about the dignity of this country and the safety of all citizens around the world.”