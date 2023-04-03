Sit-in in Piazzale Clodio outside the court of Rome where today a new hearing is scheduled for the trial against the four Egyptians 007 accused of the murder of Giulio Regeni, the Italian researcher kidnapped, tortured and killed in Egypt in 2016. Present at the sit-in, where banners were displayed demanding truth and justice for Regeni, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, who embraced Regeni’s parents, Paola and Claudio.

“We are here to give a sign of closeness to Giulio Regeni’s family and to the many people who have never stopped asking for truth and justice in recent years. We strongly believe that this process must go forward, must be done, and we are here with that hope,” Schlein said.

Giuseppe Giulietti, of ‘Article 21’, former Fnsi president, speaking at the sit-in underlined: “We will return to media coverage also for the case of the murder of Ilaria Alpi and Miran Hrovatin, murdered 30 years ago in Somalia. New documents have been published that prove Gladio’s misdirections: we will return to hand them over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office asking that the spotlight be turned on, just as we do not file Regeni, we do not intend to file the case of Alpi and Hrovatin. the committee ‘We do not archive”’.