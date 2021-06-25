They don’t accept it and they won’t accept it. The trial of the four Egyptian 007s does not go down to the Al Sisi government, which finds new ways to throw smoke in the eyes and de-legitimize the investigation of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office in the case of the Regeni murder. But the lies have short legs and once again the attempts at misdirection have come to light without much effort.

Egypt has in fact decided to deposit – in the trial of the four service officers accused of the kidnapping, death and torture of Giulio Regeni who is about to begin in Rome – a long memory to contest the statements of the Gamma witness, which he told the Chief Prosecutor Michele Prestipino and to the deputy attorney Sergio Colaiocco to have listened in August 2017, in a restaurant in Nairobi, an Egyptian who later qualified as the major Magdi Sharif (one of the four defendants for the kidnapping, torture and murder of the Friulian researcher) confess to a Kenyan colleague that he had stopped and even beaten Giulio on the evening of 25 January 2016, and drafted a memorandum that fully contested the accusations made by Italian prosecutors to the accused.

The memorandum was officially handed over to Italy, directly from the hands of the Attorney General of the Arab Republic, Hamada Al Sawi. And from Italy he was received, in an extremely unusual way, directly by the Italian ambassador Gianpaolo Cantini. The Egyptian attorney general says in the new documents: “The act reports the denial of what had been claimed about an Egyptian police officer, during a meeting in the Kenyan capital who claimed to have played a role in the kidnapping and assault of Regeni. “.

But such claims are completely false. It is enough to check the Kenyan response that claims another: “It is impossible – it is read – to carry out the request for assistance, as the elements reported are not sufficient to identify the Kenyan police officer who is the subject of the request”.

Together with the attempt to de-legitimize the Gamma witness, the Egyptian prosecutors have also sent a long memorandum in which, writes the Courier service, “The accusations gathered against the four defendants almost contradict each other point by point” to conclude that “the Egyptian Prosecutor General considers the suspicions of the Italian investigative authorities the result of incorrect, exaggerated and logically unacceptable conclusions, contrary to international criminal rules including the presumption of innocence and the need to provide irrefutable evidence against the suspects to try them “.

It is useless to ask why Egypt continues in the wake of lies. It would be more useful, on the other hand, to ask why our ambassador, with great energy, personally went to collect a file that represents nothing but a sum of insults towards the work of Italian justice.

The consolation, in this theater of masks, remains one: the trial of October 14 will take place. Nobody stops the thirst for truth.