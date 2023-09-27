Regeni case, the Consulta unblocks the trial of the Egyptian 007s: they can be judged even in their absence

Breakthrough in the trial of Giulio Regeni’s kidnappers, torturers and murderers. The constitutional court today accepted the appeal of the judge of the preliminary hearing (gup) of Rome, establishing that the hearing cannot be hindered by Egypt’s refusal to collaborate.

In particular, the consultation established the illegitimacy of article 420-bis, paragraph 3 of the code of criminal procedure, in the part in which “it does not provide that the judge proceeds in his absence for crimes committed through acts of torture defined by article 1, paragraph 1, of the New York Convention against torture, when, due to the lack of assistance from the State to which the accused belongs, it is impossible to have proof that the latter, although aware of the proceedings, was made aware of the pending trial, without prejudice to the right of the accused himself to a new trial in person to re-examine the merits of the case”.

The decision will allow the trial of the four Egyptian intelligence officials to proceed, to whom it has so far been impossible to serve the documents relating to the trial. They are accused of having kidnapped, tortured and killed the Friulian researcher, found dead on 3 February 2016 on the outskirts of Cairo.