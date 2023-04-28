A garrison in front of the Egyptian Embassy in Rome, while another took place in front of the Consulate in Milan. It is the initiative launched by numerous organizations of journalists, from the Fnsi to the Order, passing through Article 21, Rete No Gavaglio and many others, to ask that the names of the four defendants in the trial for the death of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Cairo are published daily by the media to unblock the impasse of the judicial process. “Colonel Magdi Ibrahim Abdelal Sharif, Colonel Kamel Mohamed Ibrahim, Colonel Usham Helmi and General Sabir Tariq. None of these are private soldiers, all four of them should be known to the Al-Sisi regime,” said Giuseppe Giulietti , of Article 21. “To have truth for Giulio Regeni we have only one hope – added the president of the FNSI Vittorio Di Trapani – that is that the hypocrisy of the fact that these four people are not informed of having to present themselves to a trial will fall” . by Francesco Giovannetti



03:02