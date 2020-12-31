The Egyptian prosecution announced on December 30, 2020 that it had cleared five police officers implicated in the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in 2016 in Cairo. The decision was deemed “unacceptable” by the Italian government, which is demanding the truth about this barbaric crime.

Recall of facts

In January 2016, Italian student Giulio Regeni, then 28, was abducted by strangers and his body was found tortured and excruciatingly mutilated a few days later in the suburbs of Cairo. The Italian doctoral student from the British University of Cambridge, specialized in union movements, was in Egypt for a thesis on labor movements, a sensitive subject for a government that fears strikes and social unrest. His murderers have never been found.

In 2018, Italian investigators identified five suspects, members of the intelligence services, but this thesis was immediately rejected by Cairo.

“Unknown author”

This case is perhaps an illustration of the current state of justice in Egypt. Almost five years after the murder of Giulio Regeni, the Egyptian Attorney General believes that there is “no need to pursue an action“before a criminal court because the author is”unknown“. He promises the continuation of the investigations and asks the investigators to exclude the charges brought against the suspects. They are five members, including four officers, of the National Security in other words the intelligence services.





(ELIANO IMPERATO / CONTROLUCE)

Requirement of truth

This affair had poisoned relations between Egypt and Italy. Lack of transparency, limited cooperation, unreliable versions and great vagueness. Rome has regularly accused the Egyptian authorities of not cooperating, or even of trying to steer Italian investigators into false leads.

Today the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs promises to “continue to act at all levels, including the European Union“to bring out the truth. Italy wants the Egyptian public prosecutor’s office”share this demand for truth“and bring”all the necessary collaboration“to the Rome prosecutor’s office in its investigation.