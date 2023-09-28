Egypt is an open-air prison for thousands of human rights activists, persecuted by the Al Sisi government. Among these, there is also Aida Seif El-Dawla, psychiatrist and co-founder of the Nadeem center, the most important independent center for the rehabilitation of torture victims in the country. Since 2016 you have been banned from leaving the country, but you continue to work, despite the climate of growing intimidation.

Doctor, how do you manage to carry out your work?

We work with great difficulty. The Nadeem Center has been active since 1993, provides physical, psychological and legal support to victims and monitors complaints. This is why we are persecuted. The Egyptian government closed our office in 2017. We reopened in July 2021, by court order after filing a lawsuit against the closure. We also continued to work in other locations and online. The authorities have targeted all of us. Intimidation occurs in different ways, the travel ban was also imposed on my colleague, Dr. Susan Fayyad

How many human rights organizations have been closed by Al Sisi?

The authorities not only closed down organizations, but persecuted human rights defenders. They imprisoned some, others added them to the well-known “case 173/2011” on foreign financing. An appeals court in Egypt has ordered the closure of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) accused of illegally receiving foreign funds, including the Nadeem Center. Gamal Eid, a lawyer and executive director of the Arab Network for Human Rights Information, was harassed and beaten, eventually forced to close the organization. Mohamed El Baqer, founder of the Adalah Center for Rights and Freedoms and lawyer of Alaa Abdel Fattah, was arrested and sentenced to four years. He recently received a presidential pardon together with Patrick Zaki, but there are many like him in prison. Lawyers, researchers, writers, poets, journalists, men and women, forgotten by everyone. All organizations included in Case 173 were banned from travel and their assets were frozen. I can’t leave the country.

We shed light on the government’s methods of suppressing dissent. Which ones are they?

There are many methods of repression, they include: arrest; forced disappearance, a method increasingly entrenched in the country; harsh sentences after unfair trials; prolonged preventive detention, in some cases even 9 years; arbitrary extension of detention even after the expiry of the sentence; threats to the families of prisoners who complain publicly; defamation of political prisoners. A nightmare for thousands of people.

Zaki and Regeni represent the tip of the iceberg of the Egyptian government’s violent repression. Is that so?

Absolutely yes. The estimated number of political prisoners is 60 thousand, but obviously there are no precise data provided by the authorities. In the last two years, few people have been released and even fewer have received pardons. Unfortunately, however, there are more and more activists who are unjustly arrested. People in pretrial detention are often rotated onto new cases while still in prison and even after receiving a release order. Zaki received the pardon because his case is famous all over the world and there was a lot of pressure, we hope he always remains safe.

What are your thoughts on Giulio Regeni’s death? Will justice ever be done?

The one everyone knows. Giulio Regeni was arrested by the authorities, forcibly disappeared, then his body was found on the side of the highway to Alexandria in Egypt with massive signs of torture. He was killed by those who held him down and tortured him, then tried to make up stories about his death. In short, the culprits are the Egyptian security apparatus, most likely the National Security officials. Now that a trial is possible, the perpetrators can be convicted. The question is: who will be able to carry out the sentence? Unfortunately there is no answer.

Thousands are disappeared in Egypt: how do forced disappearances happen?

People are picked up in their homes by the police, on the street, in the places where they work, at the airport. And then they disappear into thin air for periods of time that can vary from a few days to years. Some people have reappeared three years after their disappearance. They are usually held in the National Security headquarters or in the offices of the Egyptian secret services. The State denies the phenomenon, but it is a real plague. Under the recently introduced anti-terrorism law, Security Forces can detain a person – as preventive detention – for up to 28 days, with restrictions on obtaining legal advice.

There is also strong psychological violence on the victims.

Yes, it causes painful and permanent damage. It translates into direct threats to the individual, to the family, intimidation, humiliation, induction of fear. All methods used, in a systematic way.

Will there be another revolution in Egypt?

Of course, I have no doubts about it. No oppression of this magnitude goes unanswered. The government fears all those who have a critical opinion and who can mobilize people, especially online. Young people are very good at this, while older dissidents usually write or speak. The Egyptian government is mostly afraid of anger in the streets because it saw – in 2011 – what this anger can achieve.