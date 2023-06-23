There regenerative braking is a braking system used in electric and hybrid vehicles, full hybrid or plug-in, during slowdowns.

How regenerative braking works and its benefits

There regenerative braking is activated when the driver releases the accelerator pedal (or presses the brake pedal) with the electric motors acting as current generators by converting thekinetic energy into electrical energy which is stored in the traction battery to be used to accelerate and move the vehicle.

How regenerative braking works

It offers several advantages, the first being that of recover some energy usually dissipated into heat, thus increasing theenergy efficiency overall of the vehicle and at the same time guaranteeing a greater autonomy in electric mode. The second advantage is the one that saves traditional brakes by extending the life of discs and pads.

Regenerative braking problems when the battery is 100% charged

who uses aelectric car or full hybrid on mountain trails he is used to intensively using regenerative braking on descents to slow down the car. And if the car has the option of regulating its intensity, perhaps on multiple values, using the paddles on the steering wheel, fun going down a mountain is guaranteed. Regenerative braking can be increased to slow down near tighter bends or hairpin bends by pulling the paddle, usually the right one, while pulling the left one releases the brakes and the car picks up speed.

Paddles on the steering wheel to vary the intensity of the regenerative braking, on the left to loosen the braking on the right to increase it

After several kilometers faced downhill the regenerative braking can go into crisis. This occurs when the battery is fully charged. In fact, in electric or hybrid vehicles, the regenerative braking system is first reduced and then completely deactivated when the battery reaches its maximum charge level, i.e. reaches 100%. This was designed to avoid overloading of the traction battery and to protect the system.

When the traction battery reaches 100%, regenerative braking usually no longer works

But this can be a problem for those who are driving downhill when they get close to a bend or hairpin bend when they pull the right paddle to increase braking and suddenly find themselves feeling like they no longer have the brakes”.

This manifests itself in advance already within the first 10 km of descent on cars that have batteries with more limited capacity such as full-hybrid, after a greater mileage for plug-in hybrids and even higher for electric cars with much larger batteries .

The energy flow during regenerative braking

It is also true that the problem could immediately arise for an electric or plug-in car owner who leaves the house after recharging the car and faces a descent with a 100% battery. In this case, to slow down, you can only refer to the traditional braking system, which is based on mechanical brakes.

Regenerative braking, Renault’s “infinite” effect

Renault is among the first manufacturers to tackle this problem by solving it very well and with a very simple technical solution.

The precious intervention of Renault who created a regenerative braking ongoingwe found it during the test of the new Austral, the more powerful version, the Alpine that we subjected to numerous tests, on routes with steep downhill sections and gradients of 300/500 meters such as those to descend from the highest point of the mountain (1,000 meters) towards the Turano lake (550 metres), from Collalto Sabino (980 meters above sea level) towards via Turanense (600 meters) or to get off the country of Rock of Cave (933 meters) a Quarries (400 meters).

The Austral Alpine with 4-wheel steering equipped with always-on regenerative braking

L’Austral full hybrid it has a 2 kWh battery that is easily recharged when going downhill and can reach 100% in just 4/5 km. During the test on the steepest descents I faced, I made extensive use of the paddles on the steering wheel, varying the intensity of the regenerative braking, to slow down and re-accelerate the Austral without touching the brake or accelerator pedal. I carefully monitored the state of charge of the battery because nearing 100% I was already preparing myself for the sudden absence of the electric brake which would have abandoned me at any moment. Among other things, the regenerative braking of theAustralwhen set to maximum, is very strong: arriving near a hairpin bend and suddenly finding yourself with the car as if it were in neutral without brakes could cause apprehension.

As I continued downhill, acting with the paddles on the steering wheel, I noticed that the regenerative braking was always active, without ever giving up. How is it possible? Will they have put an additional electrical resistance to dissipate the electric current produced downhill? Technically possible but it would be pure madness. So I thought that Renault’s brilliant engineers had taken the problem head on and found the solution? But how?

Renault’s technical solution for having an always active regenerative braking effect

At this point the doubt occurred to me that the car was slowing down as usual but using the traditional brakes without me acting on the brake pedal. Cool! This is technically possible today because many cars (such as the Austral) have an electrified master cylinder that can therefore be controlled via software. At the end of the descent, for the avoidance of doubt, I slowed down the car as much as possible without touching the brake pedal and once it stopped I went to check the temperature of the front brake discs.

Well, discovered the mystery! The discs, among other things generous on the Austral, were very hot, therefore a sign that the Austral effectively continued to guarantee braking, passing very smoothly, almost imperceptibly (apart from a warned tap) from electric to mechanical with the traditional brake system.

The regenerative braking is very useful and that it is always constant even on long descents

My compliments to the French technicians and engineers of Renault for having identified a very important technical solution for the safety of those who use electric or hybrid cars on long mountain descents.

In our numerous tests we had pointed out and highlighted this shortcoming of the regenerative braking cancellation with 100% charged battery, see the video below.

Thanks to this technical solution from Renault, the effect of regenerative braking becomes continuous without interruptions and without surprises even on the longest and most demanding descents.

However, if you notice amalfunction in the regenerative braking system when the battery is not fully charged, there may be a problem or malfunction in the system. In this case, I advise you to contact the manufacturer’s assistance service to subject your car’s system to a careful diagnosis.

