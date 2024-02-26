After the run, regeneration begins. After the run? Not quite! You can do something to relax beforehand and on the way. Even afterwards, good advice will help you get fit again quickly.

ERest is as much a part of running as the right shoes. Lack of recovery increases the risk of injury, exhausts and demotivates us and reduces the training effect. Luckily, recovery is easy and consists mainly of three aspects: eating, drinking and sleeping.

Regeneration actually begins before running. Plan enough time for the run itself and recovery afterwards. Also ask yourself these questions: How fit am I today? And how intensively do I want to run? Only those who train moderately will recover quickly. It's fun and increases fitness. Training stimuli are okay – but don't overstimulate.