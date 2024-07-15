Pedro Sánchez wants to close the year by sending a message of stability after a legislative start shackled by the amnesty law and as a counterpoint to the carnage between the PP and Vox after the breakup of their coalition governments in five autonomous regions. All the roads of Spanish governance continue to lead to Catalonia but, while waiting for Salvador Illa to solve the puzzle of the Generalitat or the Catalans to go to elections again in October, the President of the Government intends to set the political agenda before the August break with two flashes: his announced package of democratic regeneration and the approval of the spending ceiling, the foundation for being able to negotiate the 2025 Budget.

Although it would be legally possible to extend the accounts for a second consecutive year – Sánchez did so with the 2024 Budget, due to the early Catalan elections – the Government cannot politically allow it. For this reason, the intention is to bring to the Council of Ministers tomorrow Tuesday the approval of the spending ceiling and the deficit path; that is, the setting of the maximum expenditure and the level of indebtedness authorized to the administrations for the next year. Moncloa would not take this step without the guarantee that it will have the necessary votes to carry it out, and everything indicates that this will be the case, according to sources familiar with the negotiations with the parliamentary groups.

The pro-independence parties are confident that this will be a deficit path favourable to the regions, which will show their knives this Monday in the Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy. In addition, the Senate, where the PP has an absolute majority, will no longer be an obstacle, since it has lost its ability to veto the spending ceiling after the trick of an amendment that the Government partners incorporated three weeks ago in the processing of the parity law.

The Executive’s intention is for Congress to endorse the economic roadmap on July 23, in the last super-plenary session of the season. That day, Parliament will also elect the ten members that correspond to it in the General Council of the Judiciary – the process of renewal of the body of judges will be completed the following day in the Senate, which will elect the other half -, but the main event of the session will be the proposal to modify the Immigration Law so that the reception of migrant minors between all communities is mandatory when 150% of the capacity of an autonomy is exceeded, as is the case in the Canary Islands. With the support of Junts ruled out in principle, it depends on the PP whether the legislative reform previously agreed between the central government (PSOE and Sumar) and that of the archipelago (CC and PP) prospers or is a failure.

The final flourish of the political season will therefore take place next week. But before that, on Wednesday, Sánchez will have to specify and develop in an appearance in Congress the plan for democratic regeneration that he announced at the end of April after taking five days of reflection to decide whether to resign due to the “seriousness of the attacks” on his wife, Begoña Gómez, who is being investigated for influence peddling and corruption in business. The president already announced a few days ago that among his objectives is to change the law on institutional advertising to limit the percentage of public funding that the media receive. It would be a way of combating the disinformation of “pseudo-media” that “have no readers” and “only have public resources,” according to Sánchez.

The law on institutional advertising is 20 years old and the leader of the PSOE is determined to reform it. He accuses the autonomous communities of the PP of injecting money into certain internet portals that, in his opinion, only spread hoaxes against the left. The line, in any case, is set by the European Parliament, which passed a new media freedom law in March The new law is much more demanding on transparency in funding. This law establishes that the media will have to report on public funds received in the form of advertising or subsidies, and that these funds must be allocated according to public, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria.

The government also plans to toughen the law on the right to honour and the right to rectification. The aim of the whole plan, said Sánchez, is to “end the impunity of some digital tabloids” and “put a stop to the mud machine”. The PSOE and Sumar have been negotiating the content so that it is a shared strategy, although the socialists rule out introducing measures related to justice. The minority partner of the coalition is focusing on the reform of access to the judicial career and on the repeal of the Citizen Security law, known by its detractors as gag law.

Sánchez’s return to the national political arena after his visit to the NATO summit in Washington coincides with a week marked in the judicial process against his wife. Gómez is summoned to testify on Friday before Juan Carlos Peinado, head of the 41st Court of Instruction in Madrid, who on July 5 suspended the first interrogation, before it began, because the accused claimed that she did not know exactly what she was accused of. Two reports from the Civil Guard rule out irregularities in the professional activity of the president’s wife, but Peinado continues to investigate Gómez’s relationship with the businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés, who received public contracts and to whom the president’s wife, along with other professionals and institutions, had signed a letter of recommendation. This Monday Barrabés is called to testify as a witness. And also today the federal executive of the PSOE will meet for the first time in a month.

The Socialists have gone from the vertigo of late April, due to the power vacuum that would have been caused by Sánchez’s sudden resignation as president, to commemorating the tenth anniversary of his election as secretary general in primaries. A hyper-leadership that the Socialist leader will once again exercise in a meeting, that of the federal executive, in which the electoral success of the left in France will also be analyzed – where the New Popular Front was key in the defeat of Marine Le Pen’s far right -, the return of the British Labour Party to Downing Street after 14 years of wandering through the desert and the fracture between the right and the extreme right in Spain. Sources from La Moncloa and Ferraz claim the stability of the Government despite being in a parliamentary minority, and contrast it with the weakness that they predict for the five autonomous Executives in which the PP will have to govern alone after the break with Vox.

But the PSOE is not escaping the uncertainty either, with one eye on Catalonia 24 hours a day, where there is progress in negotiations with ERC and political waters have calmed after the case was closed. Democratic Tsunami. The immediate consequence of this judicial decision was that Marta Rovira, the general secretary of ERC, returned to Spain last Friday after six years fleeing justice in Switzerland. A gesture that should apparently facilitate Illa’s investiture on a path full of obstacles. On Saturday, Rovira asked for a meeting with Sánchez to address the unique financing of Catalonia, where there is much more at stake than the presidency of the Generalitat. As long as the legislature is not clarified, neither will the organic calendar of the PSOE. And as long as the Federal Congress is not held, which would be in October 2025 at the latest, the socialists will not undertake the renewal or consolidation of their leaders in the communities, with their eyes set on the electoral cycle of 2027.