The premiere of The Bridgertons on Netflix has made viewers fascinated with its story, but also with its protagonists. One of those that has captured the attention of fans is undoubtedly Regé-Jean Page, actor who plays Simon Basset .

His popularity has led him to be considered as one of the interpreters who dispute the role of James Bond, a character that will leave Daniel graig after the premiere of Without Time to Die.

The chances of Page becoming the next agent 007 are not far off, and this is shown by the latest report from the British survey firm Ladbrokes, shared by the Variety portal.

Predictions on who will be the next james bond They are followed by the company, which reported that the name Regé-Jean Page is the new entry to its list of candidates.

“Tom Hardy is still the favorite, followed by James Norton in second place. As this is a highly requested role, in our last survey we have had the entry of Page, an actor who also has a great opportunity if the odds are in his favor, ”the report reads.

According to Ladbrokes, these are the fan-favorite actors to be the new James Bond:

Tom hardy

James Norton

Idris Elba

Regé-Jean Page

Sam heughan

Richard Madden

Jack Lowden

Cillian Murphy

Agent 007’s next film, No time to die, should hit theaters on April 2, 2021. As for The Bridgertons season 2, fans are waiting for confirmation from Netflix on the launch of its new chapters.