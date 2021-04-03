Bridgertons fans, the time has come to say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings.

Last Friday, April 2, Netflix used its social networks to communicate that the actor would not be part of season 2 of the series produced by Shonda Rimes. With a letter written by Lady Whistledown, the production said goodbye to one of its protagonists.

The Bridgertons say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page. Photo: Netflix

Regé-Jean Page’s farewell

After the announcement, the British actor confirmed the news and used his social networks to send a message of thanks to the fans who accompanied him on his visit to The Britgertons.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Join this family, not just on screen, but off screen as well. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, and fans – it’s all gone beyond anything you could have imagined. Love is real and it will continue to grow, ”he shared.

Regé-Jean Page gave life to the Duke of Hastings in The Bridgertons. Photo: Instagram

The Bridgertons season 2 confirmed by Netflix

After confirming the new chapters, the actor Luke newton, who plays Colin in the series, shared on his social networks that the recording of the new episodes had already begun.

What will happen in season 2 of The Britgertons?

Following the order of the books of Julia Quinn, which have served as inspiration to bring the Netflix series to life, the new episodes will follow Lord Anthony Britgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, in his “search for love.” According to the plot of The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony chooses Edwina Sheffield as his wife, but he will have to fight with her older sister, Kate, to convince her that he is no longer a party lover.