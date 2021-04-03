The character of Simon Basset, Duke of Hasting, played by Regé-Jean Page in the series Bridgerton, will not participate in the next season, announced the companies Netflix and Shondaland, according to Variety.

Ruth Gemmell, in charge of the character of Lady Violet Whistledown, posted in an ad “As all eyes turn to seeking Lord Anthony Bridgerton to find him a Viscountess, we bid farewell to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings “.

“We will miss Simon’s screen presence, but he will always be part of the family Bridgerton“The text continues. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will continue to be a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance.

The “Bridgerton” sex scenes were the series’ most sought after on the web. Netflix photo

Bridgerton It was a surprise since, since his arrival on Netflix, in December 2020, became the most viewed series on the platform. Its period plot was based on the novels of Julia Quinn, set in the competitive world of London’s high society during the Regency period.

Throughout eight episodes, the first season recreates the everyday universe of young debutantes when they are presented in court and define their marital status.

Rege-Jean Page. Without second season of “Bridgerton”, and with other plans. AFP photo

The devastating romance between Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton was one of the central focuses of the successful first season of the series created by Shonda Rhimes. There was so much chemistry between them that even there was talk of a real life romance of the protagonists, something that never came out to clarify.

What if it comes back?

The production company also left open the possibility of a return of Page’s character, if there are more seasons. “Remember: the duke has never left. He’s just waiting to be seen again.”, he wrote on his social networks.

An intimacy coordinator set the sex scenes for “Bridgerton.” Netflix photo

Regé-Jean Page, 31, established himself as a new sex symbol thanks to his character in the series. Born in London to an English father and an African mother, Page spent part of his childhood in Zimbabwe, where his mother was born. And later he studied at the Drama Center in London.

The news of the duke’s departure probably will not surprise fans of novels by Julia Quinn on which the series is based, as the character’s story is largely set in the first book The duke and me.

On the other hand, this news also does not come as a surprise to Page, who has other plans for his future. “A pleasure and a privilege. An honor to have been part of the family, on and off screen, with an incredible cast, crew and audience. Love is real and will remain“Page wrote on his Twitter account.

Page ,, born in London to an English father, spent part of his childhood in Zimbabwe, where his mother was born. Netflix photo

Work is not lacking. The actor just released The gray man, a thriller in which he shares a cast with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, where a former CIA agent becomes an assassin.

In addition, as the main protagonist, he filmed another movie, still unreleased, Dungeons & Dragons, alongside Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, among others.

Very versatile, in addition to acting, Page also formed a musical duo with his brother Tose, with whom they created the soundtrack for a short film.

