Dramatic scenes during qualification for the America’s Cup: the “Patriot” yacht from Team American Magic shoots up like a rocket shortly before the end of the race and then lies on its side. It’s not the first incident at the regatta.

D.Ramatic scenes during the challenger round for the 36th America’s Cup: In the sixth duel of the preliminary round between Italy and America, the American yacht “Patriot” from the American Magic team capsized. The team was in the lead and was on the way to a possible first victory after three defeats in a row.

Shortly before the end of the day, the eleven-person crew around skipper Terry Hutchinson and helmsman Dean Barker shot their yacht in a strong gust in the air like a rocket and then lay on its side. According to initial reports, the team remained uninjured in the accident early Sunday morning in Germany and received help from the organizers as well as other teams during the recovery of the boat, which was still ongoing that morning. The race win went to Patrizio Bertelli’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team with helmsmen Francesco Bruni and Jimmy Spithill.

Previously, Sir Ben Ainslie’s British Ineos Team UK prevailed against the Italians and extended their lead in the Prada Cup to 4-0. Second in the table are the Italians with 2: 2 points ahead of the Americans without a win (0: 4). The Challenger Round for the 36th America’s Cup will continue on January 22nd. The three challenger teams fight for the right to challenge the New Zealand Cup defenders in the 36th America’s Cup duel.

The “Patriot” yacht is already the second boat to capsize in the course of training and qualifying for the America’s Cup. A few days ago the crew of “Team New Zealand” had already lost control of their yacht and capsized.