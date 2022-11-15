Regasifier, the Municipality of Piombino makes use of the Tar

Piombino to the barrel of the gas. Not even the traction steering Brothers of Italy with Giorgia Meloni premier convinced the mayor of the Tuscan town to lay down the hatchet on the regasification terminal off the coast. The Municipality, in fact, has conferred the task on the lawyer Michael Greco which, together with the team of technicians who followed the procedure of the Services Conference, will deal with the appeal to the Tar of Lazio against the decision to locate the regasification terminal in the port of Piombino.

“Consistent with what was announced – declares the mayor Francesco Ferrari – and with the great efforts and determination of the whole city, the Greek lawyer will file the appeal next week. It is an extremely demanding and complex job that brings together all the numerous and strong technical reasons presented by the Municipality and which is based on the evident violations of the law that have vitiated the administrative procedure. We are convinced a third party, the judiciary, will be able to adequately and objectively evaluate the matter. The team we have chosen is working to identify the best procedural strategies that will lead us as quickly as possible to a positive resolution of the trial”.

Fazzolari: “Piombino regasification plant will be built”

“The regasification terminal in Piombino will be installed, also because in bad times there are no alternatives”, said the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council of Ministers, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, closing the door on the mayor of FdI. Meanwhile Snam he recalled that he had obtained the authorizations to install the regasification vessels in Piombino and Ravenna. In terms of activity linked to biomethane, it is explained that the acquisition of 9 new plants was recently completed, which expands the portfolio to a total capacity of 32 MW between operational plants and plants under construction.

