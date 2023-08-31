«The regasification plant is a blow to the Savona community. President Toti’s lack of direct confrontation with citizens in our area pushes us to a conclusion: that the decision to move the plant from Piombino to Savona is a way for the President of the Region to remove chestnuts from the fire to the government, quelling internal conflicts in the center-right. One way to gain accreditation with the Prime Minister. However, by making the people of Savona pay the price for all this».

The mayor of the capital, Marco Russo, is a hard thrust towards the choice of the governor Giovanni di Toti to locate the Snam regasification terminal four kilometers from the port of Vado and 2.9 from the coast of Savona. In this sense, next Monday Russo summoned the mayors of the municipalities to Palazzo Sisto, more or less directly involved in the installation of the system, to identify a single strategy to adopt to protect the territory. Thus, while Toti, who is also the commissioner of the Snam structure, is meeting the administrators of the Savona municipalities in Genoa, Russo asks for a discussion on the provincial territory.

«The story of the regasification terminal in Savona-Vado is surreal – says Russo-. Out of the blue it was decided, in Genoa, to place an industrial plant in front of the longest strip of beach in Liguria, awarded with Blue Flags, on which important redevelopment investments are being made, also by the Region, for a new tourist vocation. This is done without notice and without the involvement of the municipalities concerned: without any port, industrial or tourist strategy. In the meantime, the administrative process is started in the middle of summer, forcing the Municipalities to make a frantic run-up».

According to Russo, the situation is aggravated by the fact that Toti has moved all the technical tables to Genoa, while the concerns of citizens are growing every day. «We will not stand by and watch what happens – Russo said again -. I am raising the issue of the environmental compatibility of the offshore plant in the competent offices and I have organized a meeting with all the Municipalities involved, including the port ones, to discuss and develop a common position. But Toti has to come here, not only to meet the Municipalities, but also the population and answer the questions that are correctly asked. Why is this facility needed? Why must it be done in Savona and Vado when the National Energy Plan, approved only a month ago, on July 26, envisaged the focus on Ravenna and Piombino and on the Adriatic coast? Why can he no longer stay in Piombino but yes in Savona? Why do we keep talking about the 4 kilometers from Vado and not the 2.9 (which later become 2, due to the rocking of the ship) from the Blue Flag beach?».

Finally, the political attack. «If answers to these and other questions are not given, and if there is no confrontation with the citizens, we will be forced to deduce that Toti’s choice was exclusively dictated by his own political positioning, to gain credit with the prime minister. By making the people of Savona pay the price».