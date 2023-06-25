Genoa – “As always there is controversy and mobilizations are threatened regardless. I read with amazement that protests are announced against the regasification terminal even before knowing the feasibility studies and the details of the project”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region and extraordinary commissioner Giovanni Toti comments on the news of a mobilization of committees and associations of western Genoa against the plant.

“First of all, a decision has yet to be made where to install this structure: we are talking about an area very far from the coast, in an area of ​​the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, but at the moment it is totally premature to talk about the location – he says – The hypotheses under examination are different and the most suitable solution will be taken after a careful analysisopening a discussion table with mayors, the Region and the Government to identify the benefits, also in terms of access to energy, which will be due to citizens”.



The president of the Region intends to proceed on the path taken: “In any case – continues Toti – the choice will be made for the good of Liguria and the whole country, not on the basis of the protests of minorities who say no to everything. We will not be influenced certainly from political exploitation by parties that arise behind the committees, fueling the fears and legitimate concerns of citizens”.





“The ‘no party’ which has always blocked Italy in Liguria will not find fertile ground because we we will only act in the public interest with courage and determination – continues the governor – The same ones that have transformed Liguria from a land of stagnation into a region of doing, growth and development. Therefore I reiterate that all the necessary checks will be carried outcitizens’ doubts will be clarified with the utmost transparency but we will continue with the construction of the regasification terminal, a structure that will be useful to 59 million Italians and which will certainly not be blocked by a few thousand people”.