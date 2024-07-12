Genoa – A meeting of the district table and the commissioner structure dedicated to the repositioning of the Liguria Region took place today (Friday 12 July) at the headquarters of the Liguria Region. regasification plant off the coast of Vado Ligure (Savona) and its connection to the national natural gas network. The meeting, requested by the 12 Municipalities and the Province of Savona, was attended by the interim president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana and the commissioner structure, in addition to the regional councillors of Savona, representatives of the Province of Savona itself and the Municipalities of Albissola Marina, Albisola Superiore, Altare, Bergeggi, Cairo Montenotte, Carcare, Noli, Quiliano, Spotorno, Vado Ligure and Vezzi Portio.

“The administrators of the district have unequivocally expressed the difficulties of territorial management due to the possible collateral damage linked to tourism, environment, agriculture and craftsmanship, that the project that is part of the national energy plan could cause – comments the interim president Alessandro Piana -. We have discussed the need to identify the name of a new extraordinary commissioner. In the interest of the community, the Liguria Region will propose to the Government a new meeting in Rome to express the will of the Municipalities and find the best solution together. The continuation of the state of impediment of the current commissioner Giovanni Toti following the negative outcome of the Review, considering that the procedural process is still moving forward, requires decisions together with the territory involved, which also highlighted during this meeting too many doubts regarding the current and future scenario”. The commissioner structure states that the monitoring of the procedures must continue and that it will require a meeting between the Regional Technical Committee and Mase to clarify the timing relating to the release of the feasibility clearance.

The Municipalities of Savona: “Piana supports us against the work”

Against the regasification plant planned in Vado Ligure, the interim president of the Region Alessandro Piana “has said he is available” to support the requests of the municipalities of Savona opposed to the project “taking action in this direction with the government”. This is supported in a joint note by the municipalities of Savona, Albissola Marina, Albisola Superiore, Quiliano, Vado, Bergeggi, Spotorno, Noli, Vezzi Portio, Spotorno, Altare, Cairo, Carcare and the Province of Savona “who were received by the interim president of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Piana”. “We have represented to President Piana the position long expressed by the territory opposed to the regasification project, asking the Region to provide its support and assistance and, therefore, to take coordinated action with the government so that the executive stops the project. President Piana, having taken note of the position of the territory, has said he is available to support the requests by taking action in this direction with the government” is stated in the note.