Genoa – The Government will await the decision of the Review Court on the appeal presented by the suspended President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, for the revocation of house arrest before appointing a new extraordinary commissioner to implement the regasification plant of Vado Ligure in his place. This was communicated by the interim president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana at the end of a meeting in Rome with the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. Present, in addition to the technicians of the Ministry and the Liguria Region, also the Undersecretary of the Environment Claudio Barbaro.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Minister Pichetto Fratinduring which various topics of great importance for Liguria were discussed, starting with the regasification project. – comments Piana – As also confirmed at the ministerial level, before making new decisions and in compliance with the institutional process, we await the outcome of the Review. After which, if necessary, a new extraordinary commissioner will be identified by the Government. In the meantime, on 12 July we will meet with the mayors of the area to respond to their request for a discussion. Together we will address the issues relevant to our communities, which remain a priority for the Liguria Region”.