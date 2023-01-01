The technician Raul Gutierrez could get hold of sky cupa tournament that Cruz Azul has already won for the second time, with which they arrive in high spirits to face the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where they will seek to win their tenth star.
Regardless of his championship in the friendly contest, the reality is that Machine He does need reinforcements to face the semester, since it is practically the same squad from last tournament, where he left several doubts, especially when they were under the command of the Uruguayan Diego Aguirrealthough luckily they were able to right the ship through the Foal.
After raising the trophy of the sky cup, the same coach shared that they are still looking for two reinforcements, one for the offense and the other for the defense, which is not unusual, since the team does not look so strong in both areas. To this we add that in the squad there are still some players who are no longer well regarded by the fans due to their irregularity, such as Julio Cesar Dominguez, raphael bacca, Jaiber Jimenez Y Joaquin Martinez.
Despite the arrival of the Argentines Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carrera, their game could not be observed because the tournament rules did not allow the use of reinforcements, so for now the question remains as to whether they will be a solution. the uruguayan Christian Tabó will have a new opportunity after being a victim of injuries, while Uriel Antuna seems fixed in its extreme position. However, injuries could be a problem, as the Argentinian Carlos Rotondi had discomfort in the final of the sky cup and that topic diminished enough to Blue Cross in the last semester, so they need a more compact template. In the end, perhaps what is most necessary is another network breaker, since the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneirothe Ecuadorian michael estrada and the Chilean Ivan Morales They are not quite some ‘killers’ of the area.
Blue Cross also had casualties, since the Peruvian louis abram returned to Grenade of Spain when the purchase option did not become valid, so surely what is most urgent for the Foal He is a central defender, since the tasting is close to the goodbye of the courts, the Argentine Ramiro Funes Moriwho is called to be the new leader of the lower part, suffers a lot from injuries, leaving the youth squad’s bet Raphael Guerrerowho does a good job, but still lacks someone to guide him, since the Paraguayan Juan Escobar I would be playing more as a right back than a centre-back.
The ideal would be to get a multifunctional player like the Uruguayan Ignacio Riverowho can play as a left back, interior and pivot, since that way they would kill two birds with one stone, above all they would need someone who appears on the right, since the shaggy has gone from being acclaimed to being rejected, despite the heart he puts into it and escobar may not always be present in the field, leaving the tasting as an option, something that might not convince a hundred because he no longer has the condition to do so many jogs.
Outside of that, there are positions where there is total security, starting with the goal, where the captain is Jesus Crownwho started again after the errors of sebastian jury, although the latter continues to have a bright future. As long as they are in shape, both escobar What Rivero would be fixed, the same with Erik Lira in containment, carlos rodriguez behind the forwards, antuna to the far right and roundabout on the left, apart Rodrigo Huescas He is also raising his hand to be able to get a place at the start.
