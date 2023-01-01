We lost 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ and we are ready to start 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ with everything. Let’s do our best next year, Cruz Azul! 💙#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/nUBrK262fB — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) December 31, 2022

After raising the trophy of the sky cup, the same coach shared that they are still looking for two reinforcements, one for the offense and the other for the defense, which is not unusual, since the team does not look so strong in both areas. To this we add that in the squad there are still some players who are no longer well regarded by the fans due to their irregularity, such as Julio Cesar Dominguez, raphael bacca, Jaiber Jimenez Y Joaquin Martinez.

EVEN IN FIFA!🎮 “In the end, guys, it’s part of what I told you yesterday: it’s part of the preseason. But it’s a final. And as I told you, the big teams should always aspire to play a final… even in FIFA!” -Raul Gutierrez pic.twitter.com/I0cNgzswBz — Cruz Azul I want to see you Champion (@CAzulCampeoon) December 29, 2022

Blue Cross also had casualties, since the Peruvian louis abram returned to Grenade of Spain when the purchase option did not become valid, so surely what is most urgent for the Foal He is a central defender, since the tasting is close to the goodbye of the courts, the Argentine Ramiro Funes Moriwho is called to be the new leader of the lower part, suffers a lot from injuries, leaving the youth squad’s bet Raphael Guerrerowho does a good job, but still lacks someone to guide him, since the Paraguayan Juan Escobar I would be playing more as a right back than a centre-back.

Outside of that, there are positions where there is total security, starting with the goal, where the captain is Jesus Crownwho started again after the errors of sebastian jury, although the latter continues to have a bright future. As long as they are in shape, both escobar What Rivero would be fixed, the same with Erik Lira in containment, carlos rodriguez behind the forwards, antuna to the far right and roundabout on the left, apart Rodrigo Huescas He is also raising his hand to be able to get a place at the start.