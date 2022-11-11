The company has revised its “Haircare, Beauty and Accessories Guidelines”. The airline is therefore concerned with creating a “more inclusive working environment”, according to a spokesman.

More freedom: British Airways employees will in future be able to make decisions about hair care, beauty and accessories on duty. (icon picture) Image: AP

DAs of Monday, the British airline British Airways will allow all crew members to wear make-up, nail polish and fashion accessories – regardless of gender. “We have revised the hair care, beauty and accessories guidelines,” the company said on Friday. Three-day beards are also allowed in the future.

A spokesman for the airline said the move would affect hairstyles, jewelry and makeup. The uniforms themselves are not affected by the changes. The airline wants to create a “more inclusive work environment,” he added.

The new rules apply regardless of gender, according to an explanatory booklet distributed to employees. Pilots and crew members, regardless of their gender identity, can carry a handbag, paint their fingernails or tie their hair in a bun.

According to the magazine, everyone can apply make-up to their eyes, but they should leave it at “minimal” make-up. Fingernails should only be painted in one color if possible.

British Airways is following in the footsteps of Virgin Atlantic, which at the end of September abolished the requirement to wear a specific uniform based on gender.

British businessman Richard Branson’s company also issued name tags on which employees and passengers could indicate whether they would like to be addressed as “he” or “she” or neuter.