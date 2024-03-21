Antonella Di Massa's husband explains his new doubts and the correspondent makes an appeal to find a woman who was walking around the street at night

A new episode of the program aired yesterday evening Who has seen? and obviously, they once again took care of the case of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old woman disappeared for 10 long days and was then found lifeless under an orange tree.

The husband has been asking for her to come out for days truth. Both he, his friends and the rest of his family do not believe at all in the hypothesis of the extreme gesture, since they say that he would never have been capable of it. However, when Domenico saw a report from the Rai 3 programme, he made a comment I jump.

In the report of the envoy Francesco Paolo Del Re, the commander of the Carabinieri is heard saying, that Antonella in right hand had a bottle of antifreeze fluid. News which also found confirmation from the journalist's discoveries, as it emerged that on the morning of his disappearance, she had gone to buy it, but it is not yet known why. However, on this aspect of the story, the husband said:

From the last report you aired, I saw a part that left me stunned. The bottle was in the right hand, but Antonella is left-handed. This is my doubt. Why is she on the right side? Most of her gestures were with her left hand. I don't have official confirmation, but if you say that Antonella bought the liquid, I trust it. But you have never used this antifreeze before. There are still many doubts.

The appeal of the correspondent of Who has seen it? on what happened in the days of Antonella Di Massa's disappearance

Furthermore, during the live broadcast, the correspondent made a point of making a comment appeal. This is because he discovered that in the days of Antonella's disappearance, some boys noticed something one night very strange. The journalist in his appeal said: