After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate about insider-outsider and nepotism in Bollywood is still going on. On social media, users keep trolling StarKids for the day. This time Abhishek Bachchan, who has completed 20 years in Bollywood, had to face it. On Thursday evening, many users tweeted that they believe that due to coming from the film family, Abhishek is getting work in the industry.

One user wrote on Twitter, “You don’t think that you get work in films only because of Amitabh Bachchan’s son.” Abhishek replied, “I wish, what you were saying would have been true. Think how much work I would get.” At the same time, another user wrote that Abhishek’s first film ‘Refugee’ was found only because he was ‘Napokid’. Abhishek Bachchan also gave a brilliant answer to this.

Abhishek will remain unemployed

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Oh man, this is why the Abhishek of the whole world has fallen behind me. Baksha do Maharaj, I am doing silently.” Actually, Abhishek expressed happiness on the reopening of cinemas on Twitter. Taunted him too with this. One user wrote, “But not you, you will still be unemployed.” Abhishek Bachchan replied, “It is only in your hands. If you do not like our work, we will not get the next job. So we work with our abilities and expectations.”

Asked Abhishek ‘Hash hai kya’

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had a tweet, on which a user commented, “Hash hai kya?” In retaliation, Abhishek wrote, “No, sorry. You don’t do that, but I am ready to help you. I can introduce you to the Mumbai Police and I am sure that they need to know about your needs.” Will be very happy and they will definitely help you. “

